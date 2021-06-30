Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Short Interest Update

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the May 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

SLSSF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,344. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12. Solaris Resources has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

SLSSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

