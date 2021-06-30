SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,993,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,748,000 after purchasing an additional 127,884 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,525 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SWI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.93. SolarWinds Co. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. Analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.