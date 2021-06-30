Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.17. Soligenix shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 163,948 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 145.29% and a negative net margin of 818.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNGX. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 48.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Soligenix during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soligenix during the first quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Soligenix during the first quarter valued at $130,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

