Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to post sales of $14.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $15.30 million. Sonim Technologies posted sales of $21.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year sales of $65.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $74.10 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SONM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Sonim Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 26,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,741,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 182.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,567 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 584,990 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

