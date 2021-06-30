South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives $27.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE SJI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 849,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after buying an additional 604,340 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,179,000 after purchasing an additional 323,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,417,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 183,955 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth $51,011,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,088,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,153,000 after purchasing an additional 356,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

