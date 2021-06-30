SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 264.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,777 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $135.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.21. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

