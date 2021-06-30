Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPMYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of SPMYY stock remained flat at $$13.60 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.89. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

