Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives $39.13 Average PT from Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SAVE stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.44. 3,090,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,324,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

