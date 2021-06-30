Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Purchased by New Harbor Financial Group LLC

New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Silver Trust comprises 0.2% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,081,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,450,000 after purchasing an additional 708,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,048,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 218,018 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 999,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 84,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 711,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 145,219 shares during the last quarter.

PSLV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. 55,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,291,184. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

