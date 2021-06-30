Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $58.46 on Monday. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $5,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391 in the last quarter.

About Squarespace

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.