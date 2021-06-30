Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €60.00 ($70.59) target price from Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.33 ($80.39).

Get Stabilus alerts:

Shares of STM opened at €69.75 ($82.06) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €40.20 ($47.29) and a 52 week high of €72.55 ($85.35).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.