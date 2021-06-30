Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €60.00 ($70.59) target price from Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.33 ($80.39).

Shares of STM opened at €69.75 ($82.06) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €40.20 ($47.29) and a 52 week high of €72.55 ($85.35).

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Analyst Recommendations for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.