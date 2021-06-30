Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €68.33 ($80.39).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of ETR STM opened at €69.75 ($82.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.19. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €40.20 ($47.29) and a 52-week high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €67.93.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

