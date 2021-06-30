Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS SLFPF remained flat at $$3.70 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.81. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

