Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 407,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,127 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $44,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.65. The company had a trading volume of 91,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,758. The stock has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.51, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.76. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

