Stealth 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $566.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.0940 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stealth has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $566.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000984 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00039780 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00033651 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,901 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

