Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 45,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 647,045 shares.The stock last traded at $14.48 and had previously closed at $15.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

In other news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 0.5% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 25,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 19.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

