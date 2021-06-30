Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $20.02

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.02, but opened at $19.61. Stellantis shares last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 18,352 shares trading hands.

STLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 133.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

