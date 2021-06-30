Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.64

Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.64 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 14.60 ($0.19). Sterling Energy shares last traded at GBX 15.15 ($0.20), with a volume of 85,155 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 159.29, a current ratio of 159.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £33.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.64.

About Sterling Energy (LON:SEY)

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

