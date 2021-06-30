Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 777.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,686,171 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $32,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in First Horizon by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.41.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.