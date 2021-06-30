Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $43,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS stock opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.