Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,107 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $29,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1,186.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 101,470 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 746.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after purchasing an additional 650,346 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $116.88 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.51. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

