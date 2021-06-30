Stifel Financial Corp Sells 111,519 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,138,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,519 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $37,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 287.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

GMAB stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

