Stifel Financial Corp Sells 49,505 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 49,505 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Corning worth $30,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after buying an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after buying an additional 1,137,253 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after buying an additional 1,124,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,976,000 after buying an additional 1,055,275 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

In related news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,324 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

