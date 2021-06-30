Stifel Financial Corp Trims Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 40,611 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Seagate Technology worth $33,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,689 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

