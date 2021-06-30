Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target to C$7.00

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CDDRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Headwater Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

CDDRF stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.59. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

