Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Altura Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) to Buy

Altura Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUUF opened at $0.17 on Monday. Altura Energy has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15.

About Altura Energy

Altura Energy Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration, development, and production company in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, the company held a 89% working interest in 44,353 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; and a 54.1% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property.

