Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Altura Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) to Buy

Altura Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ATUUF opened at $0.17 on Monday. Altura Energy has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15.
About Altura Energy
Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)
Receive News & Ratings for Altura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.