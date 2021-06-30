STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €31.04 ($36.51). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €30.96 ($36.42), with a volume of 2,687,725 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €37.43 ($44.04).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €30.55.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

