STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) versus QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Financial Comparison

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for STMicroelectronics and QuickLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 0 4 9 0 2.69 QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00

STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 32.33%. QuickLogic has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.89%. Given STMicroelectronics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe STMicroelectronics is more favorable than QuickLogic.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STMicroelectronics and QuickLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $10.22 billion 3.32 $1.11 billion $1.21 30.81 QuickLogic $8.63 million 9.66 -$11.15 million ($1.06) -6.87

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares STMicroelectronics and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 11.61% 16.00% 9.26% QuickLogic -111.00% -70.83% -27.80%

Volatility & Risk

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of QuickLogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats QuickLogic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides industrial application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and application-specific standard products (ASSPs); general purpose analog products; custom analog ICs; wireless charging solutions; galvanic isolated gate drivers; low and high voltage amplifiers, comparators, and current-sense amplifiers; MasterGaN, a solution that integrates a silicon driver and GaN power transistors in a single package; wireline and wireless connectivity ICs; touch screen controllers; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) products, including sensors or actuators; and optical sensing solutions. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers; radio frequency (RF) and electrically erasable programmable read-only memories; and RF, digital, and mixed-signal ASICs. It also provides assembly and other services. The company sells its products through distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, QuickPCI, EOS, QuickAI, SensiML Analytics Studio, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II, as well as silicon platforms, IP cores, software drivers, firmware, and application software. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. In addition, the company licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

