Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 792 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 725% compared to the average volume of 96 put options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 68,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,511. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.29.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,815 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.6% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,115,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,294,000 after buying an additional 1,766,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after buying an additional 4,415,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,870,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after buying an additional 1,353,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,972,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 86,883 shares in the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

