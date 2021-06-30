Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,256 put options on the company. This is an increase of 889% compared to the typical daily volume of 127 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.96. 61,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.35.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

