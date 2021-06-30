Stock Traders Buy High Volume of SeaWorld Entertainment Put Options (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,421 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,237% compared to the typical volume of 232 put options.

Several brokerages have commented on SEAS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,187,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after buying an additional 707,174 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,012,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,745,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

