Stock Traders Buy High Volume of SeaWorld Entertainment Put Options (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,421 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,237% compared to the typical volume of 232 put options.
Several brokerages have commented on SEAS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.
Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.48.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,187,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after buying an additional 707,174 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,012,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,745,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
