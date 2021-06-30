Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Criteo Call Options (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 9,883 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,142% compared to the average daily volume of 796 call options.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Criteo in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Criteo by 845.9% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRTO. JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

CRTO stock opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.10. Criteo has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

