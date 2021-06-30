Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 868 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 898% compared to the average daily volume of 87 put options.

BMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 42.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,908,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,279,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,304,000 after purchasing an additional 262,546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 12.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,479,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,764,000 after purchasing an additional 377,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,114,000 after buying an additional 241,317 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.8782 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

