StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Down 51.4% in June

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the May 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. StorageVault Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVAUF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.009 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.01.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.