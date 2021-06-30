StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Down 51.4% in June

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the May 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.0 days.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. StorageVault Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SVAUF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.