Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Strategic Education have underperformed the industry in the past year. The downtrend is primarily attributed to decline in demand owing to the coronavirus pandemic. For first-quarter 2021, USHE’s student enrollment fell 7% and revenues declined 11% year over year. For 2021, it expects total enrollment at USHE to be down 10%. The company has been witnessing increased competitive intensity, which resulted in advertising inflation and thereby lowered the yield of marketing investments. In the past 60 days, earnings estimate for current quarter and year have remained unchanged, limiting upside potential for the stock. However, Capella continuously invests in introducing new programs and specializations to improve student outcomes.”

STRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Strategic Education stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.20. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 147.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

