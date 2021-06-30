Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Short Interest Down 55.6% in June

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SENR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 31,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,217. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.58.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

