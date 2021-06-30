Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBBP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,520. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBBP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter worth $29,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

