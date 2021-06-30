Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,200 shares, a growth of 449.9% from the May 31st total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,341,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SGMD remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 166,690,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,957,664. Sugarmade has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Sugarmade Company Profile

Sugarmade, Inc engages in the paper and paper-based product business. The company operates through three segments: Paper and Paper-Based Products, Non-Medical Supplies, and Cannabis Products Delivery Service and Sales. It supplies products to quick service restaurants, as well as imports, distributes, and markets hydroponic supplies to various agricultural sectors.

