Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets heavy machinery. The Company’s operations include heavy machinery, shipbuilding, mass-production machinery, environmental equipment, and construction machinery divisions. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of SOHVY opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Heavy Industries will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

