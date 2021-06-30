Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $646.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will post sales of $646.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $617.50 million to $675.10 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $575.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.85. 898,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,862. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

