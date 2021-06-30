Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 101.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 747,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after purchasing an additional 210,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 196,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

