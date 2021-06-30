Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.62% from the company’s previous close.
SU has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.08.
Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up C$0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$29.75. 2,438,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,642,806. The firm has a market cap of C$44.82 billion and a PE ratio of 1,655.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.55. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
