Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.62% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.08.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up C$0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$29.75. 2,438,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,642,806. The firm has a market cap of C$44.82 billion and a PE ratio of 1,655.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.55. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

