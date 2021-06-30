Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Trading Down 1.1%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 85,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 871,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 62.76% and a negative return on equity of 102.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.