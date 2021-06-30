Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Position Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,646,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419,881 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 5.74% of Sutro Biopharma worth $60,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 93,467 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $2,861,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 391,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 3,913.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48,726 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

STRO opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $837.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.27. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.