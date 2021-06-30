SVB Leerink Lowers Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target to $36.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective dropped by SVB Leerink from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 139.84% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $979.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,810,000 after acquiring an additional 171,761 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 90,026 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.