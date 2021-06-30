Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 746.9% in June

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 746.9% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Swire Pacific stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63. Swire Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

