Swisscom’s (SCMWY) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on SCMWY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Shares of SCMWY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.17. Swisscom has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $59.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.