Swisscom’s (SCMWY) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCMWY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Shares of SCMWY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.17. Swisscom has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $59.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.