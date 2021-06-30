Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) vs. Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Head to Head Analysis

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) and Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Talis Biomedical and Pressure BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pressure BioSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talis Biomedical currently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 47.20%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Pressure BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Pressure BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A Pressure BioSciences -1,220.04% N/A -729.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Pressure BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Pressure BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Pressure BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 25.08 -$91.13 million N/A N/A Pressure BioSciences $1.22 million 9.11 -$16.01 million N/A N/A

Pressure BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Summary

Talis Biomedical beats Pressure BioSciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. The company offers Barocycler instrumentations comprising Barocycler 2320EXT, Barocycler HUB880, Barocycler HUB440, and The Shredder SG3. It also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, the company offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT MicroCaps, PCT-Micro Pestle, and pressure used to lyse samples for extraction tubes, as well as application specific kits, including consumable products and reagents. It serves researchers at academic laboratories, government agencies, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and other life science institutions. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. has collaborations with RedShiftBio Inc.; Inova Schar Cancer Center; NYU; Leica Microsystems, GmbH; Steinbeis Centre for biopolymer analysis and biological mass spectrometry; The Ohio State University; University of Delaware; and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.