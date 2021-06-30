Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TARS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $616.13 million and a P/E ratio of -6.95.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $13,491,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 91,620 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $2,721,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 587,704 shares of company stock valued at $17,584,104. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,909,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $79,236,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $13,326,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

