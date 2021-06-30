TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. CIBC lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TC Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in TC Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 497,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in TC Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in TC Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 838,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,065,000 after purchasing an additional 62,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in TC Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 311,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.52. 47,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.79. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 57.96%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

